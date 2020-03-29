Indore Goes Under Absolute Lockdown After 5 More Test Positive For Coronavirus

Indore: After several incidents of shutdown violations, failed preventive measures and surging numbers of Covid-19 cases, the Indore administration on Sunday decided to opt for an absolute lockdown in the city beginning Monday. It will also close down supplies of essentials during the first few days, with vegetables and milk also not being available.

The total number of positive cases in the city rose to 24 on Sunday after five more tested positive, taking Madhya Pradesh's tally to 39. The five fresh cases included four from Indore and one from Ujjain, all of whom had no significant travel history.

IAS officer Manish Singh, who took charge as Indore District Collector on Saturday evening, took stock of the situation around midnight. He met with Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi on Sunday and announced an absolute lockdown in the city during which locals will not even be allowed to venture out to buy essentials.

The administration also closed down the Choithram market that witnessed has huge crowds despite social distancing orders.

“After two to three days, we would ensure availability of potatoes and onions and milk and that will also be distributed by a chosen few public representatives,” said Singh. He said strict action will be taken against violators, adding those found roaming outside or breaching prohibitory orders would be sent to prison.

Claiming that prohibitions could cause inconvenience to locals but they should bear them so as to be safe, Singh advised that people should survive on rice and daal for a few days, if required. Around 10,000 packets of raw food items will also be distributed among the poor, he said.

Meanwhile, Bhopal's administration discontinued all kinds of transit passes, except for those issued in three cases — for medical emergency, death, or for those engaged in emergency services.

The state government on Sunday empowered all collectors to lodge FIRs under the MP Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 against those who decline to stay in quarantine or isolation despite suspected symptoms. All private health facilities are required to report positive patients to the authorities.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced extra measures urging natives outside the state to stay where they are, promising them all possible help from the state government.

Extending the Kisan credit card payment deadline to April 30, Chouhan assured farmers that harvesters are not disallowed and the state government would ensure arrangements for procurement of crops.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube