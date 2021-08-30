Indore Gym Trainer Dies by Suicide Over Property Dispute

A gym trainer died by suicide on Sunday at his residence in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. The gym trainer hanged himself to death from the ceiling of his room in Cantonment area under Sanyogitaganj police station. Police have recovered a suicide note in which the deceased has stated that his face should not be shown to his two cousins and girlfriend.

According to Indore Police, the deceased gym trainer has been identified as Gopal Verma. Gopal was first spotted hanging from the ceiling by his younger brother Nilesh.

“Nilesh after spotting his brother hanging in his room broke open the doors and released Vinod’s body from the noose. He along with his family members rushed him to the nearest hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared Vinod dead,” said Indore Police.

A senior police officer of Sanyogitaganj police station told the media that a suicide note, written in Hindi, was also recovered from the room of the deceased. In the suicide note Gopal has mentioned that his face should not be shown to his two cousins and his girlfriend, the police officer added.

“Gopal in his suicide note has written that he is dying by suicide on his own will. He has mentioned that his uncle’s two daughters and his girlfriend should not see his face or participate in his last rites and if they did his soul would wander and won’t find peace,” added the officer.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and lodged a case of unnatural death. In the initial probe the police found that Gopal had a property dispute with one of his uncles. The two cousins he had mentioned are married and were demanding their share from the ancestral property.

One of the brothers of the deceased said that Gopal was sad and depressed over the property dispute.

