Indore in Grip of Fear After Rescued Leopard Goes Missing From Zoo

The city of Indore was gripped in fear after an injured leopard rescued from Burhanpur went missing from his cage at Kamla Nehru municipal corporation zoo on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the injured leopard was kept inside a cage that was covered with tarpaulin inside the zoo premise. However, the cat was found missing the next day and the administration was alerted after a thorough search by the forest officials.

The news of an escaped feline sent the city into a tizzy as search teams failed to locate the leopard. The panic continued till officials found CCTV footage of the animal outside the zoo on Friday.

Officials accompanying the feline from Burhanpur and the zoo administration shifted the responsibility for the big cat’s escape. However, a suspicious wild animal was caught in CCTV cameras inside the zoo campus on Friday. A security guard confirmed that he had seen the missing leopard inside the zoo campus.

While the sighting was a sigh of relief, the wild animal was still at large and the CCTV image was doubted to be that of the leopard.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said that a hazy image was captured in one of the CCTV cameras but it wasn’t clear it was a leopard. The cage was broken and suggested the leopard had sneaked out from Indore.

On Friday, teams of two-three personnel of the forest department from Khandwa, Burhanpur and municipal zoo were formed to catch the leopard, but the chase remained unfruitful till late evening. As a precaution, the entry of visitors to the 52-acre zoo was closed.

An officer said that the feline was nabbed earlier with the help of a trap and it is unlikely to get caught easily. However, the officer opined that the spotted cat could get caught by their teams once hungry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.