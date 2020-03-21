Indore, India's Cleanest City, Opts for Drones to Sanitise City amid Coronavirus Scare

Indore: Indore, India's cleanest city, has opted to deploy drones to sprinkle chemicals in a bid to sanitise it against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indore Municipal Corporation has hired two drones from a private company, making it perhaps the first city in India to attempt to fight off the virus scare this way.

Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh said it's a first-of-its kind attempt by which crowded areas are sanitised with the help of drones sprinkling chemicals.

Vegetables markets and streets will be sprayed with sodium hypochlorite and bio-clean, with spraying having already started at Choithram mandi and other places on Saturday, he said.

Municipal corporation officers said these drones take off with 16 litres of chemicals in each flight and return after 30 minutes having sprayed chemicals in an area spanning 8-10km.

An officer said special care has been taken to ensure the spray doesn’t harm citizens.

After administration orders to close down malls and supermarkets in the city, traders have decided to lock down markets. The Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an organisation representing over 100 trade bodies in Indore, will keep markets closed till March 31.

Shops selling essential commodities, including milk, medicines and ration, have been spared from this volunteer bandh call.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.