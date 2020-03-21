Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Indore, India's Cleanest City, Opts for Drones to Sanitise City amid Coronavirus Scare

The Indore Municipal Corporation has hired two drones from a private company, making it perhaps the first city in India to attempt to fight off the virus scare this way.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 21, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indore, India's Cleanest City, Opts for Drones to Sanitise City amid Coronavirus Scare
For representation: Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 line up to buy long distance train tickets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, on March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Indore: Indore, India's cleanest city, has opted to deploy drones to sprinkle chemicals in a bid to sanitise it against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indore Municipal Corporation has hired two drones from a private company, making it perhaps the first city in India to attempt to fight off the virus scare this way.

Municipal Commissioner Ashish Singh said it's a first-of-its kind attempt by which crowded areas are sanitised with the help of drones sprinkling chemicals.

Vegetables markets and streets will be sprayed with sodium hypochlorite and bio-clean, with spraying having already started at Choithram mandi and other places on Saturday, he said.

Municipal corporation officers said these drones take off with 16 litres of chemicals in each flight and return after 30 minutes having sprayed chemicals in an area spanning 8-10km.

An officer said special care has been taken to ensure the spray doesn’t harm citizens.

After administration orders to close down malls and supermarkets in the city, traders have decided to lock down markets. The Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an organisation representing over 100 trade bodies in Indore, will keep markets closed till March 31.

Shops selling essential commodities, including milk, medicines and ration, have been spared from this volunteer bandh call.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram