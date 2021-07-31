Indore Liquor Case: Suspect Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Days after four persons died after drinking liquor in two bars in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, a suspect in the case died on Saturday, a day after he suddenly "turned up" at a police station and was hospitalised due to "ill health", an officer said. The death of Rahul alias Bunty has, however, raised speculations regarding the circumstances surrounded it.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Chhatripura area, BPS Parihar said that police personnel visited the deceased Rahul alias Bunty's place on Friday in connection with the investigation but could not find him there. On late Friday night, Rahul turned up at a police station and started vomiting. Police contacted his family members and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died, the CSP added.

Four people had died in the past seven days after drinking liquor in two bars in Indore district, a police officer told reporters on Friday.

A probe was underway to see if it was spurious, Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain had said. He had said police had questioned bar operators in Chota Bangdada area and it was found out that these establishments bought liquor from licensed shops as well as other people.

"So there is suspicion that it (whisky brand) is being produced in a fake manner and it is possibly harmful and spurious," the SP had said. He said two of the dead had consumed alcohol in a bar in Chota Bangdada while the other two had it on different days in a bar in Marimata here.

