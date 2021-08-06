CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indore Liquor Deaths: Bank Employee Dies in Hospital; Toll Reaches Five

At least four people in the age group of 30 to 40 years had died earlier after consuming liquor in Indore. (Image for representation)

Mohan Singh was admitted to a hospital when he fell ill after consuming alcohol at a bar in Marimata area on July 24.

With the death of a 38-year-old bank employee at a private hospital on Friday, the toll in the spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore stands at five, police said. Mohan Singh, a bank cashier, was admitted to a hospital when he fell ill after consuming alcohol at a bar in Marimata area on July 24, an officer of Banganga police station said, adding that the deceased’s body has been sent for a post-mortem.

At least four people in the age group of 30 to 40 years had died earlier after consuming liquor at two bars in the city within a fortnight, Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain said.

Investigations suggest that the victims had consumed whiskey of the same brand, which was allegedly produced in a fake manner, he said. The police have arrested five people, including two bar owners, in connection with the case and an in-depth probe is underway, the official added.

first published:August 06, 2021, 21:55 IST