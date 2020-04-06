Indore Locality Where 2 Doctors Were Assaulted Reports 18 Coronavirus Cases in 3 Days

Bhopal: A densely populated area in Indore city where two doctors were assaulted by locals last week has reported 18 Covid-19 cases in the last three days, forcing the administration to seal the area up to half a kilometre.

“A stretch of Taatpatti Bakhal area in the old city has reported a high number of positive cases so we are sealing this area,” Indore collector Manish Singh said during a visit to the locality with the DIG on Monday.

“For every 250 households, we are appointing health workers who would be carrying out tests along with physicians,” said Singh, adding that masks and soap would also be distributed among locals.

According to the collector, locals in the stretch contracted the infection after taking part in a funeral procession recently.

Efforts are on to treat those with suspected symptoms at home and if required, locals would be hospitalised for a week, Singh said.

Residents of the area had on Monday published an ad in newspapers, tendering an apology to two doctors – Dr Tripti Kataria and Dr Zakiya Syed - who were assaulted with stones during a health examination drive last week. The apology said the incident occurred due to “some rumours”.

Police had arrested 13 people for the attack, four of who were booked under the National Security Act.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi on Monday told reporters that 10 Covid-19 patients have recovered completely and would be discharged from hospitals on Monday.

