Indore Lynching: Three Arrested, SHO and Police Staff Suspended for Negligence

Dhar: Three persons have been arrested for involvement in the lynching of one person and causing serious injury to five others, in the Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh. The area's SHO has also been suspended by police over dereliction in duty.

A man named Vinod Mukati had hired some labourers from Baroli for work at Indore. The workers had left Indore without starting the work, despite being paid an advance of Rs 50,000 each. Then, Mukati along with his friend Ganesh Patel and five others travelled to Baroli to retrieve the money. However, the group was attacked when the labourers spread false rumours about them being child-lifters. Villagers armed with sticks and stones attacked Ganesh and his friends leaving Ganesh dead and others injured.

Before going to recover the money, Mukati's group had even approached the police. However, in a lackadaisical response, officers had asked the group to collect their money themselves.

In response, the Director General of Police VK Singh suspended the SHO, Sub-Inspector and three constables. Law Minister PC Sharma has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident. He also assured that a law against mob-lynching would soon be formulated.

Singh also castigated the crowd which had gathered around the time of the incident, for shooting videos and not intervening to save the lives of the men being attacked.

Health minister Tulsi Silawat reached the Choithram hospital in Indore on Thursday to enquire about the health of those injured in the mob-attack. He announced that the state government would bear all of the victims' treatment costs. An ex-gratia of Rs five lakh will also be offered to the family of the man killed in the incident.

One of the arrested -- Ramesh Junapani -- has allegedly been identified as being leader of BJP.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised the Kamal Nath government in light of the lynching, saying that 'Jungle Raaj' (law of the jungle) governed the state.

Jagdish Sharma, 45, Narendra Sharma, 42, Vinod Mukati, 43, Ravi Patel, 38, and Jagdish Kumar, 39, had been rushed to Indore for treatment after the incident.

