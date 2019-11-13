Indore Man Arrested for 'Objectionable' Post on Facebook over Ayodhya Verdict

Indore: A 35-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for his alleged objectionable posts on Facebook over the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case, a police official said.

The accused, identified as Jitendra Chauhan, a machine operator in a tyre company at Pithampur, was arrested based on a complaint lodged at Kanadiya Police Station, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said. Chauhan is accused of continuously posting inflammatory messages on Facebook since the apex court's decision in Ayodhya case on November 9, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and other relevant provisions. The accused had worked for different political parties and had been arrested in a cyber crime case in the past as well, the ASP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.