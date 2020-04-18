Indore Man Attacks Health Surveyors on Covid-19 Duty, Smashes Medic's Phone, Stabs a Local

Indore: A medical team of three health workers on COVID-19 duty was attacked by a man in Indore on Saturday. The incident comes days after health workers were pelted with stones by locals in Indore after they tried to screen residents of a locality for coronavirus.

The team had gone to the Vinoba Nagar area for a COVID-19 survey on Saturday when the accused, who has been identified as Paras, approached them and an argument broke out following which he snatched the mobile phone of a health official and damaged it.

One of the locals who intervened in the matter reportedly suffered a stab injury.

“I was in the front and recording a video so he snatched my phone and smashed it on the ground,” said one of the team members. “We have complained to the Palasia police station for filing a case against him,” she said.

The police, however, claimed that it was a feud between two neighbours and incidentally the medical team present on the spot got involved in the altercation.

The health team at the time of the altercation was carrying out a survey and was recording a video. So, the man thought they were recording the act. He snatched woman’s phone and broke it, but did not attack her,” said DIG Indore HN Mishra, adding that the accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Locals claimed that Kamal and Paras are neighbours who had some dispute over selling liquor illegally amid the lockdown and eventually an argument broke out on Saturday. “When the health team was recording video, Paras thought they were government officials who would report the matter to the police, hence he snatched the phone and broke it,” said one local.

Paras is on the run since the incident.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The incident comes to light just two weeks after a health team was attacked in Taatpati Bakhal area in Indore when they had gone there to examine suspects. Four of the attackers have been slapped with NSA.

