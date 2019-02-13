LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Indore Man Bites Man Multiple Times for Stopping Him from Thrashing Dog Mercilessly

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Indore: A man was bitten multiple times by another man after he berated the latter for thrashing a dog, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Ravi Chauhan, saw the alleged assailant Babbi beating the dog mercilessly with a pipe in the Sanjay Nagar locality Monday night, police said.

Out of compassion for the canine, Chauhan tried to stop Babbi from tormenting the dog, Rajendra Nagar Inspector Sunil Verma said.

Furious over this interference, Babbi knocked Chauhan down and bit him multiple times, the police official said.

Meanwhile, even as Babbi was assaulting Chauhan, the canine scampered away to safety, Verma said.

"We have booked the accused under section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) for biting Chauhan multiple times," the police official said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
