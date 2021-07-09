Indore Man Elopes With Stepdaughter After 15 Days Of His Marriage

After 15 days of marrying a woman, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore allegedly eloped with his stepdaughter, police said. The incident occurred in the Lasudia area of Indore on July 5. The woman who married the accused man out of love has now filed a complaint against him and requested the police to find him and her daughter. The accused has been identified as Santosh Singh. The police have launched an investigation to trace the accused and his step-daughter.

The woman in her complaint said that after a few days of marriage, Santosh was talking about marrying her daughter. There was a rift between the husband and wife over this matter. The woman told the police that she tried to convince her husband many times but he remained adamant to marry his stepdaughter.

According to the woman, Santosh came on Monday night (July 5) and forced her daughter to sit in a car and fled away. She said that her daughter was not ready to go with him, however, he forced her to do so. She was crying for help when Santosh was forcing her to sit in the car, but no one came to her rescue.

The woman reached the police station late on the night of July 5 and filed the complaint.

The police said that a case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the woman. The search is going on to find out the man and the complainant’s daughter. The police officials said that they will investigate every aspect of the case and will trace the accused soon.

It has been four days after the incident, however, the whereabouts of the accused have not been traced so far.

