Indore Man Ends Life After Girlfriend Died by Suicide After a Fight

A 25-year-old man in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh ended his life a day after his girlfriend died by suicide over a fight between the two on Thursday. Devendra, a resident of Maruti Nagar, jumped before a train and his severed body was later handed over to his family by police. According to Devendra’s father Narendra Kshirsagar, the 25-year-old used to work in the marketing department of a private company. He was in a relationship with Kajal Kotwal, a resident of Ravidas Nagar, for the last one year.

Devendra and Kajal had a heated argument two days ago over Kajal’s alleged relationship with another person. Their fight resulted in Kajal hanging herself to death on Thursday night at her house. Devendra went numb when he came to know about Kajal’s death the next day. He then left his house on some pretext.

His body was discovered by police on the railway tracks in the Heera Nagar police station area.

Police said Kajal was preparing for the Public Service Commission (PSC) exams, and her relationship with Devendra hit a hurdle some days ago when her brother warned Devendra not to meet Kajal anymore. The two, however, still continued to meet secretly.

Devendra’s relatives said he had seen Kajal with someone else a few days ago which led to a big fight between them. The fight stretched during their call on Thursday night when Kajal decided to end her life.

Devendra’s family noted that he did not have other issues with Kajal, adding that their son’s professional life was progressing well.

In another strange case of illicit affair and domestic violence a woman killed her husband with the help of her lover recently in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The accused woman got into an extramarital affair with her brother-in-law as an escape to the physical abuse by her husband. She later murdered her husband with the help of her lover late last month. Both of them were arrested by police.

