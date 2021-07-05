Indore Man Fakes Covid Report to Stay Away From Wife, Lab Files FIR

A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has Photoshopped a COVID-19 positive report on his name in order to stay away from his wife, police said. The man has been identified as Ajaz Ahmed, son of a plywood businessman of Indore. Ajaz’s fake report had the name of Indore Central Lab located under the limits of Choti Gwaltoli police station. He sent the fake report to his wife saying that he tested positive for coronavirus positive and was admitted to a COVID-19 care center in the state.

Ajaz’s wife became suspicious when he did not return home even after a month. She sent his father to verify the report from the lab after which it came to light that Ajaz had made a fake report. It was found that Ajaz had tampered with the COVID-19 report of a patient.

Vinita Kothari, the operator of the lab, has lodged an FIR against him. Ajaz is on the run and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Indore ASP Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said that Ajaz got married in February this year. “It has been known that there was some problem in his marriage. He was having a rift with his wife and he wanted to stay away from her. On May 25, he downloaded a photo editing app and changed the Covid-19 positive report of a victim from Indore’s Central Lab with his name and showed it to the family,” the police official said.

Ajaz’s wife and family stayed away from him as he said that he will be receiving treatment at the COVID care center.

