Indore Man, Who Was Held for Rape & Murder as a Minor, Gets Death Sentence For Similar Crime
The convict, a 22-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, was sent to an observation home in 2013 for committing the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. He was apprehended five years later for murdering a four-year-old.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A POCSO court in Indore sentenced a 22-year-old man to death for murdering a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2018. This is the second time that the man had been convicted for the rape and murder of a minor.
Earlier in 2013, the convict, himself a minor at the time, committed the rape and murder of a seven-year-old in Mandsaur. Following the gruesome crime, he had spent three years in an observation home, according to a report in The Indian Express.
After being released, the man moved to Indore where he was living with the family of a man who worked as a civic body staffer, the IE report further mentions. He was asked to leave as he had misbehaved with a woman in the family. He then absconded with the woman's four-year-old daughter.
The minor's body was then found on October 27. An SIT was constituted in the case and the man was apprehended.
