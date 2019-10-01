Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Indore Man, Who Was Held for Rape & Murder as a Minor, Gets Death Sentence For Similar Crime

The convict, a 22-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, was sent to an observation home in 2013 for committing the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. He was apprehended five years later for murdering a four-year-old.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indore Man, Who Was Held for Rape & Murder as a Minor, Gets Death Sentence For Similar Crime
Representative image.

New Delhi: A POCSO court in Indore sentenced a 22-year-old man to death for murdering a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2018. This is the second time that the man had been convicted for the rape and murder of a minor.

Earlier in 2013, the convict, himself a minor at the time, committed the rape and murder of a seven-year-old in Mandsaur. Following the gruesome crime, he had spent three years in an observation home, according to a report in The Indian Express.

After being released, the man moved to Indore where he was living with the family of a man who worked as a civic body staffer, the IE report further mentions. He was asked to leave as he had misbehaved with a woman in the family. He then absconded with the woman's four-year-old daughter.

The minor's body was then found on October 27. An SIT was constituted in the case and the man was apprehended.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram