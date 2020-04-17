Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
2-min read

Indore May Soon Become Wuhan if Covid-19 Outbreak is Not Arrested, Says Patwari as Cong-BJP Slug it Out

The state’s commercial capital currently accounts for two-thirds of the total number of positive cases in the state. The number of positive cases has almost tripled over the last week, from 249 on April 10 to 842 on Friday. The state’s toll stands at 1,274.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 17, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indore May Soon Become Wuhan if Covid-19 Outbreak is Not Arrested, Says Patwari as Cong-BJP Slug it Out
Image for representation.

Indore: The Congress and the BJP have been passing the buck where the COVID-19 outbreak in Madhya Pradesh is concerned.

Congress state media cell chairman Jitu Patwari in a statement on Friday claimed that Indore’s situation has turned graver in 25 days of lockdown and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has failed miserably in preventing the spread of this virus.

The state’s commercial capital currently accounts for two-thirds of the total number of positive cases in the state. The number of positive cases has almost tripled over the last week, from 249 on April 10 to 842 on Friday. The state’s toll stands at 1,274.

Patwari urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally assess the situation in Indore personally, claiming if not done, Indore would soon become Wuhan city, the epicenter of the virus. Claiming that Chouhan has been running away from reality, Patwari asked him to start functioning from Indore.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also blamed the previous Congress government for the mess, with BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal blaming the inefficiency of the Kamal Nath government. Agrawal claimed that the Centre had issued guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus even before the first case was reported in India, but the state government had failed to do anything. Agrawal claimed the state is paying a price for the mistakes of Nath and that the Congress is now shifting the blame to Chouhan.

Indore Collector Manish Singh on Friday said around 5,000-6,000 fliers who reached the city are to be blamed for the outbreak. “I was appointed in Indore later, so I am not sure what kind of guidelines were there for these visitors, but I am of the view that they were allowed without any screening or quarantine advisories,” he said.

Singh claimed several of these visitors had come to Indore to take part in ongoing agitations, hinting at the anti-CAA protest that continued till last month. Several religious heads and noted personalities, including actor Swara Bhaskar, had attended the protest.

Chouhan on Friday put on a brave face and said Indore would set an example for the rest of the country to follow. He said the average rate of testing is 200 per ten lakh population in the state while it is 2,100 per ten lakh population. He said 5,120 samples have been gathered in the city so far and over 1,000 of them have been sent to New Delhi for tests.

The Indore administration has been carrying out surveys of local areas with 489 teams. A total of 3.9 lakh residents have been surveyed in infected areas and around 12-13 lakh in the district, said a statement from the administration.

Indore DIG HN Mishra said software is being used in the city to track those in quarantine and control rooms will receive an alert once the person quarantined leave the place.

Amid persistent lockdown violations, advocate Dinesh Pandey, former president of the district bar association, wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking deployment of army and paramilitary forces at red zones, including Malharganj, Chhatripura Thana, Pandhrinath, Khajrana, Chandan Nagar, central Kotwali and others.

Law and order in Indore and nearby places has been a persistent issue -- four people quarantined at a centre in Indore fled on Wednesday and were nabbed at Morena.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,616

    +792*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,835

    +1,076*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,767

    +252*  

  • Total DEATHS

    452

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,472,355

    +57,495*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,173,432

    +95,155*

  • Cured/Discharged

    554,786

    +29,470*  

  • Total DEATHS

    146,291

    +8,190*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres