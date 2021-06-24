Indore: Missing Toddler Found Dead, Mother Confesses Her Role

Indore Police found the body of a three-year-old girl, who was missing, on Saturday morning in a vacant plot near Shrinath Colony in Kishanganj area. According to police, the officials were earlier investigating the case as per the child’s missing complaint filed by her mother. However, during investigation the mother revealed before the police that her daughter suffered injuries while playing and instead of taking her to hospital she caressed the three-year-old to sleep and put her under a blanket.

Police said the toddler couldn’t breathe under the blanket and died from suffocation. Fearing her husband’s anger, the woman buried the body under a tree in a vacant plot near the house, and later told her husband that their daughter had gone missing. Moreover, the mother was the first one to tell the neighbours that her daughter was found in the vacant plot.

Indore west Superintendent of Police (SP) Maheshchand Jain informed that the relatives of the toddler had filed a complaint, and her body was found even before the police could launch their hunt. Jain also said the suspicion of sexual assault against the toddler was ruled out by the initial probe of the forensic team. Further police investigation is underway.

Recently, a three-year-old died in Indore after she got under an SUV that her uncle was reversing. According to a Times of India report, police said the family was getting ready for an outing on the first weekend of the unlocking in the city. Shreedhi was playfully moving near the rear of the Tata Safari. However, her 26-year-old uncle, Anshul Upadhyay, couldn’t notice the toddler and unintentionally mowed her down while reversing the vehicle, police added.

