Indore Model's Skirt Pulled on Busy Road, Molesters Say 'Show What's Underneath'

A city model on Sunday took to Twitter to narrate the humiliating experience she had on a busy road in the city while she was riding her scooty.The model and blogger detailed in a Twitter thread the sexual harassment that she went through.“This happened today. Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my activa and said, "dikhao Iske niche Kya hai?" I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident,” said the victim.In another tweet, the girl claimed that all this happened on a busy road, but no one tried to intervene and her molesters fled the spot and she could not even note down registration number of the bike on which the youths came.Adding insult to injury, one of the elderly men who came forward to help the girl even claimed that all this happened just because the girl was wearing a skirt, she said.The model though made it clear that what she wears is her choice."What I want to wear is my fucking choice. Those guys don't have any right to harass me because WEARING A SKIRT DOESN'T GIVE YOU A RIGHT TO BEHAVE LIKE THAT. An uncle who came to help me after my fall said, "it's because you're wearing a skirt!" I've never been so offended," she wrote on Twitter.The model said the incident left her “speechless” and “numb”, but she decided to go live on her Instagram and talk about it.The girl later revisited the area but could not find any CCTV cameras on the spot.The girl, however, did not mention the exact location and time when the incident took place.Meanwhile, support poured in for the girl on social media while several of those reacted on the incident sought stringent action against the culprits.She said she will be filing a police complaint on Monday, the police though are yet to receive any report.“I got to know about this through someone, but we haven’t received any report or any information from any of the police stations in the city,” DIG Indore Hari Narayan Chari Mishra told News18.We would definitely act, if any report is filed, said the senior cop.Efforts to contact the model from News18 also did not bear any fruit.