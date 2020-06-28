INDIA

Indore Newspaper Owner Accused of Human Trafficking Held in Gujarat

Representative image.

A dance bar, bungalows, and a restaurant among other properties owned by Jitu Soni was raided by police after his eveninger ran racy articles centred around a honeytrap racket that was busted last year.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
The owner of a newspaper in Indore in Madhya Pradesh wanted for the past seven months in over 45 cases, including human trafficking, was arrested from neighbouring Gujarat on Sunday, a police official said here.

Jitu Soni, who had a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on his head, has been held in Gujarat, Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police HC Mishra confirmed.

When the Congress government was in power in Madhya Pradesh last year, a dance bar, two bungalows, a hotel and restaurant among other properties owned by Soni was raided by police, the action coming after his eveninger ran racy articles centred around a honeytrap racket that was busted here in September last year.

Five women and a man were arrested in the racket for allegedly blackmailing several influential people using objectionable videos.

