Indore Police Seize Fake Currency Worth Over Rs 2.5 Lakh, One Arrested

A man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for allegedly printing counterfeit notes in denominations of Rs 100, 500, and 2,000 on a colour printer at his home and circulating them in the market.

The Indore Police have also seized fake currencies worth over Rs 2.5 lakh from his possession after arresting him from his residence on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rajratan Tayade, a resident of Indore’s Azad Nagar. He has been printing fake notes since the last two months.

According to the police, the accused had already circulated fake currency worth around Rs 20,000 among shopkeepers in the rural areas. Indore police had received information that despite being unemployed, Rajratan was living a luxurious life. The police came to know that he stays in his house during the day and goes out to buy goods in a large quantity during the evening.

After getting the information, the police officers raided his house. The police arrested him and seized fake currency worth Rs 2.73 lakh along with a printing machine and papers used for notes.

The crime branch of Indore police took the accused into custody and interrogated him. According to the police, the accused admitted that he started this illegal work during the COVID lockdown after losing his job as a trainer in a club in the Kesharbagh area.

The accused has accepted that he learned to print fake notes from the internet. The accused confessed that he used to purchase goods by using fake Rs 100 notes as nobody doubted that note.

