Indore Reports 17 New Coronavirus Positive Cases, Total Tally in MP Jumps to 64

Indore: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday reported 17 new cases of positive coronavirus even as the district administration is making all efforts to contain the further spread of the virus.

The Health department in Indore had sent throat swab samples of 40 suspected patients to a Bhopal-based lab, out of which 17 samples have tested positive of novel coronavirus.

With this, a total number of positive cases in Indore have jumped to 44, while three deaths have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has also reported fifth death due to coronavirus after a 49-year-old woman who had earlier tested positive, succumbed to infection during treatment in Indore on Monday late evening.

The woman who was a patient of blood pressure and diabetes was admitted to MRTB Hospital in Indore on March 29.

“Like others who have contracted the disease locally, the woman also did not had any significant travel history,” physicians said.

Indore has remained the hotspot of virus as in the last few days, no fresh cases have been reported anywhere else in the state.

It is important to note that citing technical issues, the lab based at MG Medical College in Indore had on Tuesday withheld the test reports of 13 samples and claimed that remaining 33 suspects had tested negative.

In a bid to control the further spread of the virus, Indore administration had announced a complete lockdown for three days, starting from Monday.

The shops selling essentials too have been closed, barring those engaged in emergency services. All essential goods are being supplied at door steps.

Besides this, several people have been isolated from affected areas including Ranipura, Chandan Nagar, Hathi Pala and others as a precautionary measure.

