The number of dengue cases in Indore in Madhya Pradesh reached 225 for the year, including one death, after 22 people were detected with the ailment on Friday, an official said. Of the 22, five are children and eight are women, District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

There has been a regular rise in dengue cases here and the state government has undertaken a campaign to curb its spread, officials said.

