Indore Reports 5 More Coronavirus Cases, City's Tally Rises to 10

The five patients, including two women and three men, were admitted to different hospitals in the city and later tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night.

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Representative Image. People walk past closed shops in a nearly deserted wholesale market during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, March 24, 2020.

Indore: With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Indore, the total number of cases in the city have risen to 10, health officials said on Thursday.

The five patients — two women and three men — were admitted in different hospitals of the city and tested positive on late Wednesday night, a spokesperson of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College said.

On Wednesday, five people with no history of foreign travel had tested positive for coronavirus. They included three men, aged 48, 65 and 68, and two women, aged 50 and 65.

The 65-year-old woman from neighbouring Ujjain died at the government-run MY Hospital in Indore on Wednesday.

Earlier, six positive coronavirus cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Indore and Ujjain to contain the spread of the virus.

