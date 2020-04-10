Indore Reports Second Physician’s Death in Two Days, Family Attends Last Rites on Video Call

Indore: Coronavirus hotspot Indore reported second death of a physician in the last 48 hours on Friday. Doctor named Om Prakash Chauhan, who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to the disease at a city hospital.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Indore, Pravin Jadia confirmed the doctor's death. Prakash was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital in the city and was a private practitioner. With his demise, the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 in Indore has surged to 27.

On Thursday, a 62-year-old private doctor Shatrughan Panjwani also from Indore had died during treatment at Aurobindo hospital.

Dr Panjwani’s last rites were performed by the district administration and his three sons studying in Australia could not attend his cremation and witnessed it on a video call. Earlier, a video of Dr Panjwani had gone viral in where the physician had rubbished rumours him that he had contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two junior doctors at the Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal have posted and around 250 others who contacted the doctors are being tested for the virus. Another private practitioner Dr NL Head too has tested positive in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

