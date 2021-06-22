Indore Sets Covid Vaccination Record, 2 Lakh People Immunised in One Day

In a record for the maximum number of people vaccinated in a single day within the country, more than two lakh people were administered Covid-19 vaccines on Monday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A top official of the Health Department gave this information. Indore is in fact one of the worst affected cities in India, having the highest number of Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh.

District Magistrate Manish Singh said, ‘I believe that the final figure of vaccination in the district on Monday is somewhere between 2.25 to 2.50 lakhs.’ He said that the drive had to face innumerable technical hurdles on the official Covid-19 portal while registering information about the people who came to get vaccinated, but with the help of officials and experts sitting in the control room, the vaccination drive came to be a success. “A huge number of computer experts were also arranged for the vaccination campaign along with health workers so that information about the people who came to get vaccinated could be recorded on the Covid portal at the earliest,” he said.

Singh said that medical officers had enlisted the help of politicians and religious leaders to motivate people for vaccination, and the response from the villagers was tremendous. District immunization officer Praveen Jadia said that a target of vaccinating two lakh was set on Monday, and in order to achieve this, around 675 immunization centers were set up where vaccines were administered in 1,140 sessions, from 8 am to 9 pm. Around 1,200 health workers in the district took part in the vaccination drive, and vaccines were disbursed from a total of 40 centers. A team of 120 doctors supervised the whole vaccination campaign.

According to the Health Ministry’s website, Indore has registered 1.52 lakh Covid patients so far, among a population of 35 lakhs. The virus has claimed 1376 people to date in the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here