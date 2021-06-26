Indore, Surat Win the Smart City Award, Uttar Pradesh Gets State Award

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday announced the results of India Smart Cities Competition (ISAC) 2020 in an online program on the sixth anniversary of Smart Cities Mission (SCM), AMRUT and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. Indore and Surat got the award jointly in the urban category, while Uttar Pradesh won the state award. The three urban missions were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015.

According to the results, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu stood second and third respectively in the state category, while Chandigarh bagged the UT award. Ahmedabad got first, Varanasi second and Ranchi third in Smart Cities Leadership Award. Nine cities including Surat, Indore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Vijayawada, Rajkot, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Pimri-Chinchwad got 4 star rating in Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework. The awards were announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and ministry Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

