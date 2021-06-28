Indore Teacher Thrashed And Paraded For Sending Love Letter To Minor Student

A 24-year-old private school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore was beaten up, his head was half-shaved and then paraded with blackened face after he allegedly wrote a love letter to his 13-year-old student.

Police arrested the accused teacher, Vaibhav Nayak, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said the accused hails from Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in Khedi Sihod village of Manpur town, around 70 km from Indore. According to information, Vaibhav, who has been teaching at the private school for a year wrote a love letter to the Class 8 student on Friday in which he urged the minor to have telephonic conversation with him or else he will commit suicide.

When the minor student informed her parents about Vaibhav’s antics, her father along with the villagers rushed to the teacher’s home. Angered at his behaviour, the locals first beat him up and then shaved his head from one side. Vaibhav was then paraded in the village and villagers smeared his face with black oil.

The minor’s father said the teacher is a habitual offender and has conducted such crass behaviour with his daughter even in the past. Meanwhile, the authorities are questioning the teacher who is in police custody.

