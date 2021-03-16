Mumbai to Nagpur: A Complete List of All the Cities Under Covid-19 Lockdown

As some states and various areas see a resurgence of Covid-19, authorities are enforcing strict restrictions to curb the spread. Night curfews and partial lockdowns have also been introduced in some places recently.

Here is a list of all the places where Covid-19 curbs have been introduced:

MAHARASHTRA

The Maharashtra government on Monday extended restrictions imposed in containment zones till March 31 and issued fresh guidelines for the state. All offices in the state, except health and other essential services, will have to function at 50 per cent capacity. As far as possible, employees should be asked to work from home, the notification said.

While all restaurants, hotels, malls and cinema halls have also been advised to operate at half capacity, they will further have to ensure adequate manpower to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. Temperature checks and sanitising of hands have also been made mandatory at these places. In case of violations, owners will attract penalties under the Disaster Act and such premises would have to remain shut as long as the pandemic stays notified as a ‘disaster’ by the central government.

A cap of 50 people has been levied for weddings, and all other public gatherings – social, cultural, political and religious – have been banned. Not more than 20 people will be allowed at funerals, according to the fresh guidelines. In the case of home isolation, the patient must inform local authorities about the medical professional under whose supervision he or she is. A board will be put up on the door for 14 days indicating the presence of a COVID-19 patient at the location. Patients will be stamped “home quarantine” on the hand.

If patients violate these norms, they will be shifted to COVID care centres. Management bodies of all religious places have been asked to decide and declare the maximum number of visitors per hour they will allow, depending on the availability of space for movement and gatherings with proper distancing.

Nagpur

A week-long lockdown with strict restrictions came into force in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday to contain the rise in COVID-19 cases. Hundreds of persons were fined for not wearing masks and vehicles were detained during the day. The lockdown will continue till March 21, during which period people have been asked to avoid leaving home unless necessary so that the chain of infection can be broken, officials have said.

As many as 99 check points have been set up across Nagpur and eight on the city’s border. Besides, 99 patrolling vehicles, two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), six platoons of the Riot Control Police and 500 Home Guards have been deployed for the implementation of the lockdown.

Thane

Lockdown in Maharashtra’s Thane City came into effect from March 13. The Thane Municipal Corporation has locked down 11 hotspots in areas under its jurisdiction till the last day of the month.

Wardha

Schools and colleges in Wardha district of Maharashtra were ordered to remain closed amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in February. Yavatmal district had also ordered a lockdown and shut schools for students of classes 5-9, colleges, and coaching classes till 28 February.

Panvel

A night curfew was imposed on Panvel on last Thursday. “Taking into account the possibility of Covid cases rising in Panvel, I have decided to impose a night curfew from March 12 to March 22 between 11 pm and 5 am in PCMC jurisdiction. Essential items like milk, vegetable, fruits, newspapers and establishments and persons and their vehicles providing essential services will be exempted from the travel ban. All educational institutions, primary and secondary schools (except standard 10 and 12 classes and their private classes) too will be shut from March 12 to March 22,” said Anil Deshmukh, reported the Hindustan Times.

Aurangabad, Parbhani

The administration in Aurangabad has imposed a complete lockdown in the district on weekends due to soaring COVID-19 cases.

The Parbhani district administration on Monday also moved to restrict private bus services from cities like Mumbai and others from Tuesday in view of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said. Private bus services from Parbhani to places like Mumbai, Aurangabad, Pune and Nanded will be halted from March 16 till March 23, an order issued by Collector Deepak Muglikar said.

In Aurangabad, Collector Sunil Chavan said dining service in hotels and restaurants, which was allowed at 50 per cent capacity earlier, was being stopped and now eateries in the district can only take orders for takeaway parcels. The dining-in restriction will be in force from March 16 till further orders, he added.

PUNJAB

The Punjab government imposed night curfew in four more districts on Friday and closed all schools amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state. In total, the night curfew is imposed from 11 pm to 5 am in eight districts — Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

The Department of School Education has declared “preparatory leaves” for all classes in government and private schools, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said. However, the teachers will continue to remain present in the schools. The students who want to take any guidance from their teachers regarding exam preparation can come to school, the minister said.

Boards Deferred

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday also announced the postponement of the final exams of classes 10 and 12 by about a month in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The exams of class 10 will now start from May 4 instead of April 9, the date which was earlier scheduled, according to a statement issued by the PSEB. The exams of 12th standard will start from April 20. Earlier, the exams were to begin from March 22. The exams of classes 10 and 12 will end on May 24, it further said.

KARNATAKA

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday had made RT-PCR tests mandatory at the state’s borders with Maharashtra and Kerala, while reiterating the need to follow Covid-19 norms strictly to curb a recent hike in cases. “The trend has been so that Covid-19 has increased over the last fortnight,” he said, adding that vaccination across would be increased and sped-up. Testing and contract-testing will also be paid attention to, the Chief Minister said.

He asked people to wear marks, and maintain distancing to “balance economic activity and avoid a lockdown”. At the state’s Covid-19 response meeting on Monday, the task force made some recommendations to prevent the rise in cases. These included restricting physical school classes for 6th to 9th standard; stricter covid protocol; action against violators; and reducing the age limit of those who can get vaccinated.

MADHYA PRADESH

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced imposition of night curfew in Bhopal and Indore while eight other districts will see markets closing down at 10pm in the wake of growing cases of Covid-19. A decision was taken to this effect in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Eight cities including Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwada, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone, will see markets getting closed at 10pm. Those coming in from Maharashtra will be subjected to a week-long isolation before they are allowed to visit place of their choice. However, night curfew has not been imposed in these districts. The revised orders will come to effect from March 17 onwards.