Indore To Plant 2 Lakh Plants To Improve Air Quality By Independence Day

To improve the air quality of Indore, the Madhya Pradesh government along with several social welfare groups on Sunday launched a plantation program “a plant in every house” that targets to plant at least 2 lakh plants in the city by Independence Day. The plantation event is an initiative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani and local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mahendra Hardia. The plantation program is supported by City Municipal Corporation and Border Security Force.

During the launch event, those working towards betterment of the environment were felicitated. “Indore has always remained a step ahead in protecting our environment. The biggest proof is Indore’s rank globally in the clean air program,” said MLA Hardia.

MP Lalwani along with Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prathibha Pal and BSF jawans planted at least 1,000 saplings. “We all need to make efforts to protect mother nature. We should all work together to save our environment,” said Lalwani.

Pal, talking to the media, said, “We have set a target to plant at least 2 lakh plants in the city by August 15. We will plant oxygen releasing plants like tulsi, aloe vera, money plants in houses which have space crunch, and plant fruit giving plants in houses that have adequate space.”

Indore Municipal Corporation, Forest department, Border Security Force, DRP, Media, social workers and businessmen are working together to make the event a success. The organisers of the event plan to plant trees in police stations, BSF camp, markets, central dividers, school and college campus, near public toilets, near rivers and drains.

The municipal corporation is giving away plants at Nehru Park, Meghdoot Garden, airport and regional parks. These trees will be specifically planted at air quality hot spots.

