Indore, Ujjain in Alarming Stage Even as MP Govt Announces Relaxations for Lockdown 4.0

While the Madhya Pradesh government has announced some relaxations in the fourth phase of lockdown, Indore and Ujjain have continued to maintain a steady rise in coronavirus cases and have been categorised as red zones.

Whereas the Madhya Pradesh government and district administration have assured that Indore would soon return to normalcy, the city has continued to report fresh cases of novel coronavirus since past few days. In last three consecutive days, Indore city has reported a total of 232 Covid-19 cases, exhibiting an alarming situation of the pandemic. The total cases have jumped to 2,565 in Indore, including 101 deaths.

On the other hand, Ujjain city, around 60km away from Indore, too is fighting coronavirus as the cases continue to rise. As many as 21 fresh cases of virus were reported in Ujjain by yesterday, taking the total tally to 362, including 48 deaths.

Considering about the seriousness of the situation, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state categorised both Indore and Ujjain under ‘red zones’ and prohibited them from all relaxation measure of lockdown 4.0, except emergency services.

In his televised address, Chouhan said that areas like Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Khandwa and Dewas, Neemuch, Dhar and Kukshi shall be kept under red zones, besides the municipal areas of Bhopal.

In a major relief, the remaining districts of the state have been categorised as ‘green zone’.

As per state government's guidelines, in the containment zones, entry and exit of locals will be prohibited, barring cases of emergency and essential services. No industries are allowed in containment zones.

All public places including educational institutions, gym, cinema halls, auditoriums, bars, shopping malls, markets and others would remain closed. Moreover, religious places will also remain strictly under lockdown as per government guidelines.

People will be allowed to commute between 7am to 7pm only for essential services. The liquor shops have been allowed to open in all the zones, except for red zones.

The state government has made wearing of masks mandatory for those going out of their homes and appealed to maintain social distancing in public places. "Shops cannot allow more than five customers at a time and required to arrange all the necessary safety measures," he said.

“If any green zone area witnesses surge in coronavirus positive cases, then these areas will be converted into red zones,” said Chouhan.

