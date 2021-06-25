Indore Vaccinates Nearly 70% Population With First Dose

Indore city, which made the national record for immunising most number of people against Covid-19 in 24 hours on June 21, has now become the first major city to inoculate nearly 70 per cent of its population who have received their first dose. According to official figures, Indore has so far administered 22,02,251 doses including 19,17,527 first timers and 2,84,724 fully vaccinated people. With this, nearly 70% people in the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh have received their first dose against coronavirus.

Indore created a record on June 21 by administering 2,27,451 doses. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh had also inoculated nearly 17 lakh vaccines the same day when the Centre’s revised guidelines for its vaccination policy came into effect. On June 23, 1,60,503 people received either their first or second dose of the vaccine in Indore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of Indore for achieving this feat. He said Indore is on the top of clean cities’ list and now is also number one in vaccination, adding that the citizens have done what Indore is known for. The Chief Minister, however, noted that the vaccination momentum should be sustained until the 18+ age category is entirely immunised.

Madhya Pradesh has administered more than 1.87 crore doses till June 24. The numbers include over 1.64 crore first doses, and around 22.50 lakh people have received both their doses. The state recorded only 62 new cases of Covid-19 on June 24 while the active infections are now just 1280.

Meanwhile, on June 21 India also created a record as more than 90 lakh doses were administered across the country, whereas over 60 lakh doses were administered on June 24.

