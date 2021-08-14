Indore: Volunteers of Online Donation Platform Reach 1.5 L With Help on Independence Day Eve

An online donation platform ‘Daanpatra’ reached 1.5 lakh needy persons with help through different commodities on the eve of Independence Day, creating a record of sorts.

Daanpatra is an online platform which encourages Indore natives to contribute with unused items which are collected from donors and then hands it over to the needy.

Around 5,000 volunteers associated with the project took to the field in various areas on Friday distributing different items among the people. The donated items included clothes, books, ration and other household items which were distributed among slum dwellers in Indore and nearby areas.

“We had planned for this event for several weeks, connecting to the citizens through social media platforms and collected their donated items," said one of the volunteers of the group affirming the event turned into a festival for the poor and the deprived citizens.

‘Daanpatra’ is an online free platform which collects unused items from interested donors like clothes, shoes, toys, utensils, electronic gadgets, furniture and others and is handed to those in need after minor repairs.

Started on March 10, 2018, the network with over 5,000 volunteers has connected to over 70,000 donors and has reached out to close to seven lakh persons with help, Priyanka Ramani, a project coordinator said.

A mobile phone application that has been developed by sibling duo– Akanksha and Yash Gupta, who run a small software company in Indore, Daanpatra has come handy in helping distressed locals hit hard by the covid19 induced lockdown last year and this year as well.

This year we wanted to celebrate the Independence Day in a grand style, helping out those in need in large numbers, said Yash Gupta expressing gratitude to the locals of Indore for making mission 151k a success.

This online platform is an example how people can use the technology to help each other in society and bring a positive change in the lives of those from the weaker sections, he added saying the event was aimed at celebrating the I-day in a meaningful way.

