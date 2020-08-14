Indore: With Sanitation Workers on Leave, MPs, MLAs & Locals Take to Streets to Keep City Clean

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials, MPs, MLAs and local people participated in a cleanliness campaign in the city on Friday.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal launched the ‘Safai Mahotsav’ which is a campaign aimed for public participation in the cleanliness of the city as thousands of sanitation workers employed by the municipality were on leave due to festival of Goga Navmi.

The task was undertaken with public support so that cleanliness remains the same as on other days on August 14, she said.

“The participation by the locals in this campaign was a celebration and many took pride in themselves. The spirit of cleanliness is ingrained in the blood of 'Indories'," Pal said.

The municipal commissioner said that the spirit of people of Indore in keeping their environment clean is the reason why the city has ranked as the cleanest city in India for the fourth time in a row.

Covid-19 precautions such as temperature checks were undertaken by health staff during the drive.

Mayor Malini Gaud, MP Shankar Lalwani, Congress leader Jitu Patwari, BJP MLAs Akash Vijayvargiya and Ramesh Mendola and Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla participated in the campaign.

Divisional Commissioner Pavan Sharma and Collector Manish Singh also took part in the cleanliness drive.

BJP MP Shankar Lalwani said, “we believe cleanliness should be observed on all days regardless of occasions. Hence the campaign was planned.” Over 2000 locals and volunteers took part in the campaign, he added.