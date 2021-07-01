Indore Youth Beaten by Man Who Wanted to Marry His Sister

A youth was brutally beaten up by friends of a man who wanted to marry his sister in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district. The incident occurred in the Annapurna police station area late on Tuesday night. Akash Khede alleged the accused who assaulted him are involved in illegal liquor business and many immoral activities in the area.

Akash told police that a man named Abhishek wanted to marry his sister, which was not acceptable to him. He alleged that he was beaten by the goons for not allowing her sister to get married to Abhishek. Akash was brutally beaten with sticks and belts.

On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against Abhishek and his friends Sunny, Nitin and others. The accused are absconding.

Akash lives in Silver Oaks Colony under the limits of the Annapurna police station area. On Tuesday night, he had gone out to get medicine for his mother. He was waylaid by the miscreants who started attacking him. The accused took off his clothes, snatched his mobile phone and then made a video. They also threatened Akash against lodging a complaint with the police.

Police said that the main accused in the assault is Abhishek. He was angry at Akash because his sister got married to someone else. Annapurna police station in-charge Gopal Parmar said that a case has been registered against the accused on Tuesday night. “The accused have been identified. Efforts are being made to arrest them,” Parmar said.

