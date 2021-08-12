Indore Youth Extorts Rs 25000 By Blackmailing Ex-Employer’s Daughter

A minor girl was allegedly blackmailed into paying Rs 25 thousand to a youth who threatened to circulate her obscene photos on Instagram and other social media platforms. The matter came to light on Thursday after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against the youth at Juni police station in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

“Parents of the victim have lodged a complaint against one Ajay Sahu,” said an officer of Juni Police station.

The Police officer added that Sahu is a repeat offender. “He came out of jail recently on bail. Sahu was sent to jail after a complaint of molestation was lodged against him,” informed the officer.

According to the victim’s parents, Sahu was threatening to throw acid on her face, upload her obscene photographs on the internet especially on Instagram if she did not put in to his demands.

“My daughter was being blackmailed by Sahu for money. My daughter feared that her obscene photos would be uploaded by Sahu and she gave him Rs 25,000,” the victim’s father added.

After extorting Rs 25000 from her, he was hankering for more. “He had warned my daughter of throwing acid on her face if she did not give more money,” the victim’s father complained.

The local police told the media that the accused used to work for the victim’s father as a helper in his shop.

A senior officer stationed at the Juni police station told the media that an FIR under the POCSO Act and several other IPC sections has been lodged. “Raids are being conducted at several locations to nab the accused,” added the officer.

In a similar incident, the Indore police last month had arrested a 17-year-old boy from Bamniya village for allegedly blackmailing a minor of circulating her obscene photographs on the internet. The minor had managed to extort Rs 16 Lakh from the victim.

