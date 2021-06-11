Indore Youth Killed By Mob After Minor Scuffle Turns Into Full-Blown Violence 

What started as a minor scuffle between two kids in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore snowballed into a mob attack in which a person was killed after over a dozen men stormed a house and unleashed violence.

According to reports, two teenagers got into a small fight on Wednesday, June 9, in Rishi Nagar which comes under Banganga police limits. The incident was also reported to authorities who apparently resolved the issue then and there.

However, police were taken by surprise after more than a dozen men attacked Raj Kumar’s house the next day. The mob encircled Raj and mercilessly beat him. The angry group also used weapons to attack Raj who died on the spot.

The assailants didn’t stop there as they also attacked several houses in the neighborhood, and even torched a motorcycle. The violent group fled the spot before the arrival of the police.

Sub-inspector Swaraj Dabi of Banganga police station said the clashes between two groups led to the death of Raj whose body has been sent for post mortem. The police officer informed that multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked, and strict action will be taken against the offenders.

In between all this, the Banganga police station also came to know about a theft at a controversial factory. Located on Sanwer Road Industrial Area, the Shimla Industries Private Limited was sealed last year by the Director-General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in a Rs 500 crore tax fraud. Several other companies in the industrial area were also raided by authorities. But on Thursday, a DGGI official registered a complaint at the Banganga police station that 13 drums of menthol crystal were stolen from the sealed factory. Police were also informed that electronic devices at the factory were also tampered with.

