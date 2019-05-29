English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport Gets 'International' Status
The Indore airport facilitates round the clock operations and was given its World Standardization Certificate by the UK.
File photo of Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport (Twitter)
New Delhi: Indore's Devi Ahilya Bal Holkar airport on Wednesday was declared as an international airport, an official statement said.
"In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore of Madhya Pradesh State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid documents for all classes of passengers," the statement read.
The airport, named after Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore, is considered the busiest airport in the region.
