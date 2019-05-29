Take the pledge to vote

Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport Gets 'International' Status

The Indore airport facilitates round the clock operations and was given its World Standardization Certificate by the UK.

May 29, 2019
New Delhi: Indore's Devi Ahilya Bal Holkar airport on Wednesday was declared as an international airport, an official statement said.

"In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore of Madhya Pradesh State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid documents for all classes of passengers," the statement read.

The airport, named after Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar of Indore, is considered the busiest airport in the region.

The Indore airport facilitates round the clock operations and was given its World Standardization Certificate by the UK.
