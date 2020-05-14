Indore’s Image of Cleanest City Dented Due to Coronavirus, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Thursday claimed that the Indore’s fame of being the cleanest city has taken a beating as the MP commercial capital slipped into corona virus red zone.

Vijayvargiya, an Indore native, was speaking to the media after interacting to the media after taking part in a corona review meeting chaired by Indore division in charge minister Tulsiram Silawat and attended by former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan among others.

Indore’s fame of being the cleanest city has been dented as the city slipped into red zone of corona virus, said Vijayvargiya affirming that we all will strive towards zero corona cases and the fight will continue until it’s achieved.

To add, Indore has been adjudged cleanest city of the country thrice under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan surveys.

Meanwhile Vijayvargiya claimed that in accordance with the safety measures specified by the Centre, limited economic activities have been initiated in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh economic capital.

He however fended off queries on lockdown extension saying the locals are required to suffer slightly more as we are languishing in red zone presently.

Indore collector Manish Singh had hinted on Wednesday that the lockdown could well be extended beyond May 17, and a decision on the extension will be taken after consultation with the public representatives.

The first five cases of coronavirus were reported in Indore on March 24 and since then the city has reported an outbreak adding total 2238 cases till May 14.

Despite Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health minister Narottam Mishra affirming that situation has improved in Bhopal and Indore, the two cities have continued to report fresh cases.

Indore which had been more consistent of the two cities, reported 131 cases of infection, as per the medical bulletin issued on wee hours on Thursday (report of Wednesday).

Since May 8, the city in the last six days has reported 511 new cases. The report for Thursday was expected to be released by midnight. Total 96 patients have died in the city.

Indore collector Manish Singh on Thursday specified that no mosque will be allowed to open amid corona scare on the occasion of Eid. “No religious places will open till May 31,” said Singh.

The numbers of total infection have surged to 911 including 35 deaths.