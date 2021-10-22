Indore's Killer Potholes Claim Second Life in a Month as 45-Year-Old Woman Dies after Falling Off Bike

Within less than a month, Indore city in Madhya Pradesh has recorded a second death in a road accident allegedly caused by potholes that have surfaced after heavy rains this monsoon across the state.

A woman was killed on Thursday when the motorbike she was riding pillion on fell into a pothole while being overtaken by a rashly driven car. She suffered head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced “brought dead” by the physicians, Kanadia Road police said.

Authorities said Pramila Ingle (45) was going towards Rajendra Nagar on the bike with her son Sagar.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

A recent study by the union ministry of road transport and highways concluded that Madhya Pradesh reported the maximum, 30,804, road accidents leading to deaths of 7,082 and injuries to 38,457 since March 15, 2021. Data analysis showed that most road mishaps leading to deaths take place between 3pm and 9pm. Speeding and overloaded vehicles emerged as the biggest offenders.

Sagar told the media that he was on the bike with his mother and as they approached Bholaram Ustad Nagar, the car tried to overtake their two-wheeler. He lost control and fell into a large pothole and his mother bounced off and injured her head on the road.

After the woman died, the personnel of two adjoining police stations had a debate over jurisdiction. Sachin Tripathi, assistant sub-inspector at Rajendra Nagar police station, said they had carried out the autopsy but later learnt that the case belonged to Bhawarkuan police station. “We will take the victim’s son to the incident spot," added Tripathi. Thana incharge of Bhawarkuan Santosh Dudhi said the incident site could well be in their jurisdiction. “If the Rajendra Nagar police forward the case diary, we will take up the probe," he added. The victim’s son said he initially approached Bhawarkuan police station but was asked to approach Rajendra Nagar thana.

Sagar said he passes through the same area daily and sees two-wheeler riders falling due to the cracks on the roads in the area. He says after a similar mishap recently in which a young woman died, he thought repairs would take place, but nothing happened, and he lost his mother.

On September 26, college student Sarita Randa was going towards Ring Road in Indore with two friends. Their scooter fell into a pothole filled with rainwater and Sarita and her friend Sujata suffered serious injuries. Sarita died in hospital.

The incident triggered tremendous outrage in the city.

Many roads and even highways in Indore were split open by this year’s monsoon as infrastructure work and heavy rains took their toll. The state government ordered repairs of the roads on October 6, but work has been sluggish.

