Indore's Muslim Bangle-seller Beaten Up by Mob Booked Under POCSO for 'Molesting Minor'

Police has booked a 25-year-old Muslim bangle-seller who was beaten up by a mob in Indore for assuming a fake Hindu identity, under POCSO and other charges, after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly molesting a minor girl.

A video of Golu alias Taslim being beaten up has gone viral on social media, in which unidentified men can be seen beating up the bangle-seller in full public view in the Banganga area of Indore. The assaulters are heard using abusive language and religious slurs.

He was booked by Indore police under nine charges including those under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) later on Monday, for allegedly molesting a minor girl and keeping a fake identity card.

The locals of Banganga who assaulted the bangle-seller had accused him of molesting a minor girl. The FIR was lodged by the girl’s family and also claimed the man had shown them a fake Aadhar card with a Hindu name. According to the girl, Taslim molested her when her mother had gone inside her house to fetch money.

The girl, a student of class VI, claimed she had raised an alarm and that locals had then thrashed the man.

Senior BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma claimed the man has been found in possession of three fake Aadhar cards and the FIR has been registered in connection to a girl molested by him.

Meanwhile, Indore police have also booked 30 people who were part of commotion witnessed at Central Kotwali in support of Taslim after he was beaten up. They had to keep police station gates closed for a while as a crowd had gathered in support of the bangle-seller.

According to Taslim, the group of attackers had snatched Rs 10,000 cash and bangles worth Rs 25,000 from him. From the two alleged Aadhar cards that were recovered from Taslim, one is said to have the name Aslim s/o Mor Singh while the other had his name as Taslim s/o Mohar Ali. The man has identified himself as Golu while selling bangles.

Local ministers from Indore, Usha Thakur and Tulsiram Silawat, have ordered the police for early arrest of the attackers.

Three among the attackers accused of beating up the bangle seller; Rakesh Panwar, Rajkumar Bhatnagar and Vivek Vyas were arrested by police. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said that others involved in the attack have been identified and will be arrested soon.

In another major development, Indore collector Manish Singh claimed that involvement of workers from Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) has been confirmed in the gherao of the police station on Sunday night.

The officer said that a case will be lodged against these persons.

“Efforts by these workers to instigate youths won’t be tolerated. A police case will be lodged against them and if required, these men will be punished with district externment,” said Singh.

Home minister Narottam Mishra has claimed the man was selling bangles was sporting a fake Hindu name and had two Aadhar cards with him. The dispute started when he was making women wear bangles, the minister claimed.

