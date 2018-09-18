English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indrani and Peter Mukerjea Agree on Divorce Terms, To Divide Homes in India and Europe, Jewellery
Indrani had served Peter a legal notice for divorce in April this year on the grounds that their marriage had “irretrievably broken down”.
File photos of Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.
Mumbai: Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea filed for divorce in Bandra Family Court on Tuesday, three years after the couple was jailed for their involvement in the murder of Sheena Bora.
Indrani had served Peter a legal notice for divorce in April this year on the grounds that their marriage had “irretrievably broken down”. While Indrani is lodged in Byculla Women’s Jail, Peter is in Arthur Road Jail.
In the divorce petition, the jailed couple have detailed their terms of settlement that includes apartments in India, Spain and England, bank accounts in India and abroad, jewellery and luxury watches, Hindustan Times reported.
Although the petition does not give a value of the real estate, it states that apartments in Mumbai’s Worli, Goa, Bristol and London (UK) and Marabella (Spain) will be divided between them. There is also office space at Lower Parel.
They have also agreed to divide Rs 53 crore of investments in various bank accounts, expensive jewellery and watches kept in various bank lockers.
The couple was married for 16 years. Their relationship broke down after they were arrested for the murder in 2015 with a gap of a few months. Both are facing trial in the murder case of Sheena, Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship.
Bora was abducted and killed in April 2012, allegedly by Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in conspiracy with Peter Mukerjea, police have said. Her body was dumped in a forest in the adjoining Raigad district.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
