Indrani Claims She Fasted on Day of ‘Drug Overdose’, Prisons Dept Says She Had Pizza

A day after Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and witness in the Karti Chidambaram case, told the trial court that somebody in jail was trying to kill her, the prison department of the Maharashtra police has rubbished her claims.Indrani had claimed that that the day she got hospitalised, she had not eaten anything outside or in the court where she was produced as she was fasting. She stated that she felt disoriented after having dal and medicines in the prison later in the evening.Inspector General of Prisons Rajvardhan Sinha said it was factually incorrect to say that she did not eat anything outside.“She had a paratha and pizza in court premises, contrary to what she is claiming. Our inquiry with her escort team and other people present in court has revealed that."He also said that the medicine given to her in prison on that day was not Benzodiazepine, the drug on which she had allegedly overdosed as per a hospital test report. He said that it is possible she procured Benzodiazepine outside or within the court premises from somebody."We have questioned escort team and other jail staff. We are yet to record Indrani's statement. We had approached her thrice and she said she was unwell and that she will approach her lawyer before giving statements to us. Her claims will be verified," added Rajvardhan.Indrani had been taken to JJ Hospital for alleged drug overdose two weeks ago. Refuting rumours that it was a case of drug overdose, she told the special CBI court that she was fasting on that day.“I entered the prison from court at around 4.45pm. I broke the fast with a bowl of dal in the evening in the prison. I felt a bit drowsy and then at around 7.30, I was given a medicine in the evening after which I lost consciousness."She went on to say that similar incident has happened last time when she was hospitalised in October 2015 for an overdose of the same drug."I won't be able to deal with this again. I'm constantly looking over my shoulder about what is going to happen to me next. I don't know if it was the dal or the medicine but somebody in prison is trying to kill me," she said.