Indrani Mukerjea, Co-accused in INX Media Case, Gave Key Testimony That Implicated P Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate submitted to the court Indrani's statement according to which the two promoters and a senior company executive had approached Chidambaram for foreign direct investment approval.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Indrani Mukerjea, Co-accused in INX Media Case, Gave Key Testimony That Implicated P Chidambaram
File photo of Indrani Mukerjea. (PTI photo)
The statements of Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, the promoters of INX Media and co-accused in the money laundering case, is said to have been crucial in implicating P Chidambaram.

The Enforcement Directorate submitted to the court Indrani's statement according to which the two promoters and a senior company executive had approached Chidambaram for foreign direct investment approval after the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) rejected their request for a stake sale to the tune of 26%.

The former Finance Minister cleared it for a sale of Rs 4.62 crore only. According to Indrani's statement, the request was approved on the condition that Peter helped Chidambaram's son Karti in his business and make possible overseas remittances in lieu of FIPB approval.

Indrani, who is serving time after being accused of murdering daughter Sheena Bora, had refused to say how much money was exchanged in this matter, a Times of India report quoted the ED as saying.

But after the income tax unit got wind of this sale and irregularities that helped INX Media generate Rs 305 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI), the company got in touch with the finance minister's son Karti to help resolve the issue.

Quoting the FIR that was filed on 2017, according to a Hindustan Times report, Karti Chidambaram advised INX Media to explain the investment as having been cleared by FIPB and that the excess "foreign inflow was justified as premium received.."

Indrani in her statement had also said that she had met Karti in a Delhi hotel and offered $1 million to sort the matter. The two reportedly agreed to settle the amount at Rs 3.5 crore which was paid to Advantage Strategic, a company Karti owns through a subsidiary.

