English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indrani Mukerjea Discharged From Hospital
Doctors from several departments, including ENT, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery and Neurology have examined her and a 2D-ECHO test conducted Friday did not reveal anything abnormal, officials said.
File photo of Indrani Mukherjea after her arrest.
Loading...
Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case was discharged from the JJ hospital on Saturday evening. She was admitted to hospital after she complained of headache and hypotension.
She was discharged from the state-run JJ Hospital at 9:30 pm on Saturday, reported ANI.
She was advised to undergo High Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan of the temporal bone, a doctor at the state-run JJ Hospital said on Saturday.
Mukerjea was admitted in the CCU of the hospital after complaining of twitching, weakness and pain on the left side of the face along with decreased hearing ability, Sanjay Surase, superintendent of J J Hospital was quoted as saying by PTI.
The temporal bone is a large bilateral bone on the lateral wall of the skull and an HRCT, a modification of the CT scan, would provide a direct visual window to observe minute structural details, a doctor said.
"Her audiometry was done today and the report was normal. The patient has been advised HRCT-temporal bone," Surase said.
He said that Mukerjea had undergone an MRI test of the brain and a neurologist would evaluate the report.
Doctors from several departments, including ENT, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery and Neurology have examined her and a 2D-ECHO test conducted Friday did not reveal anything abnormal, officials said.
Mukerjea's ophthalmology reports were also normal, they added.
Mukerjea, who is lodged in Byculla Jail in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena, was brought to JJ Hospital Friday after she complained of headache and hypotension (low blood pressure).
Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in April 2012.
The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's former driver revealed it to the police.
(With PTI inputs)
She was discharged from the state-run JJ Hospital at 9:30 pm on Saturday, reported ANI.
Mumbai: Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea discharged from JJ Hospital at 9:30 pm today. She was admitted yesterday in view of hypotension & neurovascular problem. #Maharashtra (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ZNCoXLujjB
— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018
She was advised to undergo High Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan of the temporal bone, a doctor at the state-run JJ Hospital said on Saturday.
Mukerjea was admitted in the CCU of the hospital after complaining of twitching, weakness and pain on the left side of the face along with decreased hearing ability, Sanjay Surase, superintendent of J J Hospital was quoted as saying by PTI.
The temporal bone is a large bilateral bone on the lateral wall of the skull and an HRCT, a modification of the CT scan, would provide a direct visual window to observe minute structural details, a doctor said.
"Her audiometry was done today and the report was normal. The patient has been advised HRCT-temporal bone," Surase said.
He said that Mukerjea had undergone an MRI test of the brain and a neurologist would evaluate the report.
Doctors from several departments, including ENT, Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery and Neurology have examined her and a 2D-ECHO test conducted Friday did not reveal anything abnormal, officials said.
Mukerjea's ophthalmology reports were also normal, they added.
Mukerjea, who is lodged in Byculla Jail in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena, was brought to JJ Hospital Friday after she complained of headache and hypotension (low blood pressure).
Mukerjea is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in April 2012.
The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's former driver revealed it to the police.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta: Haven't Received Any Legal Notice From Nana Patekar
- Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 1: Anushka, Varun’s Film Earns Rs 8.30 Crore
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu
- From Nilgiris to Darjeeling: Google Art and Culture App Lets You Hop On Trains, And Time Travel
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...