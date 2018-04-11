English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indrani Mukerjea Discharged from Hospital After Being Treated for Drug Overdose
Mukerjea, who was admitted in the state-run J J Hospital for the treatment of suspected drug overdose has been brought back to the jail, Inspector General (prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha told PTI. Her health condition is better, the hospital's dean Dr S D Nanandkar said.
File image of Indrani Mukherjea. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for the alleged killing of her daughter Sheena Bora, was discharged on Wednesday from the J J Hospital and was taken back to the Byculla prison, a senior official said.
Mukerjea, who was admitted in the state-run J J Hospital for the treatment of suspected drug overdose has been brought back to the jail, Inspector General (prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha told PTI. Her health condition is better, the hospital's dean Dr S D Nanandkar said.
Mukerjea, 46, was on April 6 admitted to the hospital, where she was brought in a "semi-conscious" condition from her cell in the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai. She subsequently underwent a series of medical tests.
Her urine samples were sent for analysis at a forensic laboratory here and after receiving its report, the hospital authorities said she had an overdose of anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her.
"The reports of her urine sample showed a significant increase in the level of benzodiazepine, a class of anti-depressants," a doctor from the hospital had said, quoting from reports of the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina.
The state prisons department earlier ordered an inquiry to find out how Mukerjea fell ill in the jail. The IG (prisons) will submit his report to the department after completing the inquiry.
Mukerjea, the co-founder of INX Media, is the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case. Bora (25) was allegedly killed and her body disposed of in a forest area in the neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012, according to the police.
Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime. Rai had later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.
