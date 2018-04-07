English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indrani Mukerjea Rushed to Mumbai Hospital in 'Delirious Condition', Kept in Critical Care Unit
This is Indrani’s second such hospitalisation since being lodged in the jail. In 2015, she was rushed to the same hospital in semi-conscious condition for after suspected drug-overdose.
File photo of Indrani Mukherjea after her arrest.
Mumbai: Former media baron Indrani Mukerjea, who is under trial for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, was rushed from Mumbai’s Byculla Jail to JJ Hospital late on Friday for “suspected overdose”.
Sources said Indrani was brought to the hospital in “delirious condition” and is suspected to have taken an overdose of antidepressants. Her test reports are awaited.
A Times of India report quoted Medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase as saying that the former INX Media head was stable. “We are still evaluating her. Currently, she has been shifted to the critical care unit from the emergency ward for observation. Her condition is stable.”
A team of doctors will examine Indrani again at 11:30am and a CT scan would be conducted. Hospital authorities said a medical update on Indrani would be given around noon.
This is Indrani’s second such hospitalisation since being lodged in the jail. In 2015, she was rushed to the same hospital in semi-conscious condition for after suspected drug-overdose.
Mukerjea is undergoing trial in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012, along with her husband and ex-media tycoon Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna.
Her former driver Shyamwar Rai, who was one of the prime accused, turned an approver and was given a pardon by the Special Court.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
