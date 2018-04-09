English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indrani Mukerjea Overdosed on Anti-depressant Drug Benzodiazepine, Finds Test
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was brought to the JJ Hospital around 11.15 pm on Friday from the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai in a "semi-conscious" state and was admitted to the Critical Care Unit.
File photo of Indrani Mukherjea after her arrest.
New Delhi: Doctors treating Indrani Mukerjea have found out that she overdosed on anti-depressant while in jail.
According to the reports by Hinduja Hospital of tests conducted on Mukerjea, she overdosed on Benzodiazepine, an anti-depressant.
Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was brought to the JJ Hospital around 11.15 pm on Friday from the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai in a "semi-conscious" state and was admitted to the Critical Care Unit.
According to Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of Medicine at Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Mukerjea was taking three prescribed medicines that included an anti-depressant and one for hypertension. The medicine had been prescribed by Dr Shaikh and her psychiatrist. All medicines were given to her under direct supervision of the jail guard.
“All the three medicines were given to Mukerjea directly in her mouth by the jail guard. No medicine was given to her in her hand. This was done to avoid any drug overdose,” Shaikh told News18.
Shaikh further added that he had asked Mukerjea if she consumed any other medicine apart from what was prescribed to which she did not respond.
Mukerjea, who was brought to the JJ Hospital in altered sensorium (altered level of consciousness) at on April 6 and has been responding well to the treatments.
This is not the first time Mukerjea is being treated for drug overdose. She was rushed to the same hospital on October 2, 2015 due to another incident of alleged drug overdose.
Also Watch
According to the reports by Hinduja Hospital of tests conducted on Mukerjea, she overdosed on Benzodiazepine, an anti-depressant.
Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was brought to the JJ Hospital around 11.15 pm on Friday from the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai in a "semi-conscious" state and was admitted to the Critical Care Unit.
According to Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of Medicine at Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Mukerjea was taking three prescribed medicines that included an anti-depressant and one for hypertension. The medicine had been prescribed by Dr Shaikh and her psychiatrist. All medicines were given to her under direct supervision of the jail guard.
“All the three medicines were given to Mukerjea directly in her mouth by the jail guard. No medicine was given to her in her hand. This was done to avoid any drug overdose,” Shaikh told News18.
Shaikh further added that he had asked Mukerjea if she consumed any other medicine apart from what was prescribed to which she did not respond.
Mukerjea, who was brought to the JJ Hospital in altered sensorium (altered level of consciousness) at on April 6 and has been responding well to the treatments.
This is not the first time Mukerjea is being treated for drug overdose. She was rushed to the same hospital on October 2, 2015 due to another incident of alleged drug overdose.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything
- How a Kerala Artist's 'Angry Hanuman' Became a Rage on India's Roads
- Kerala Couple Becomes Overnight Sensation for Naming Their Son After Arsenal Midfielder