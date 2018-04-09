Indrani Mukerjea Overdosed on Anti-depressant Drug Benzodiazepine, Finds Test

Doctors treating Indrani Mukerjea have found out that she overdosed on anti-depressant while in jail.According to the reports by Hinduja Hospital of tests conducted on Mukerjea, she overdosed on Benzodiazepine, an anti-depressant.Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was brought to the JJ Hospital around 11.15 pm on Friday from the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai in a "semi-conscious" state and was admitted to the Critical Care Unit.According to Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of Medicine at Grant Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, Mukerjea was taking three prescribed medicines that included an anti-depressant and one for hypertension. The medicine had been prescribed by Dr Shaikh and her psychiatrist. All medicines were given to her under direct supervision of the jail guard.“All the three medicines were given to Mukerjea directly in her mouth by the jail guard. No medicine was given to her in her hand. This was done to avoid any drug overdose,” Shaikh told News18.Shaikh further added that he had asked Mukerjea if she consumed any other medicine apart from what was prescribed to which she did not respond.Mukerjea, who was brought to the JJ Hospital in altered sensorium (altered level of consciousness) at on April 6 and has been responding well to the treatments.This is not the first time Mukerjea is being treated for drug overdose. She was rushed to the same hospital on October 2, 2015 due to another incident of alleged drug overdose.