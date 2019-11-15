Take the pledge to vote

Indrani Mukerjea Seeks Bail in Sheena Bora Murder Case, Lawyer Says Her Medical Condition Irreversible

She cannot be treated in jail and requires better medical facilities and specialist doctors, the lawyer said.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Mumbai: The medical condition of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, is "irreversible" and requires treatment by specialists, her lawyer told a court here on Friday while seeking bail.

Mukerjea filed the bail application nearly six months ago on health grounds before special judge for CBI cases J C Jagdale.

"Her medical condition is severe, deteriorating and aggravating. Path is not towards cure... Path is towards deterioration," said her lawyer Tanveer Ahmed.

"Medical experts have opined that the infirmity with the lady is of an irreversible condition... So, deterioration is something which is inevitably going to happen," he added.

She cannot be treated in jail and requires better medical facilities and specialist doctors, he said.

No quarterly medical check-up of his client, as directed by the court while rejecting her previous bail plea in November 2018, has been carried out yet, the lawyer claimed.

The CBI had earlier contented while opposing bail for Indrani that her release can hamper the trial, and it was yet to examine Rahul, former media baron Peter Mukerjea's son from earlier marriage, who is a crucial witness.

Advocate Ahmed said the agency's apprehension was mere speculation.

"On the date of last order (in November 2018) it was contended that one vital witness Rahul is yet to testify. Since then 36 more witnesses have testified but Rahul is yet to be examined," he said.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled inside a car here in April 2012.

Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her former driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested in 2015 for allegedly murdering Sheena. Peter, Indrani's then husband, was made accused in the case later and arrested.

According to investigators, Indrani's opposition to Sheena's relationship with Rahul was a possible motive behind the murder apart from financial disputes.

The court will continue the hearing on the bail plea on November 19.

