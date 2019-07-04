Indrani Mukerjea to Turn Approver in INX Media Case Linked to Chidambarams

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday accepted Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to turn approver in the INX Media corruption case involving former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti. The next hearing in the case is on July 11.

In May, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had said it had no objection to the application of Mukerjea, who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail awaiting trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are investigating how Karti Chidambaram secured clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for INX Media to get Rs 305 crore in overseas funds when they only had clearance for Rs 4 crore. Chidambaram was the finance minister during the time.

In February, both Chidambaram and Karti were questioned. Officials of the Enforcement Directorate had then said Chidambaram was asked about his meetings with Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, owners of INX Media, and asked why their company was given clearance of Rs 305 crore in overseas funds during his tenure as minister.

In further action, the ED attached properties worth Rs. 54 crore belonging to Karti and a firm in the case. It also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas. In February, the CBI was allowed to chargesheet Chidambaram in connection with the case.