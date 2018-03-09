Indraprastha University Admissions 2018: Apply Before April 10 at ipu.ac.in, CETs Begin April 21

Indraprastha University Admissions Process 2018-19 has begun on the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University – ipu.ac.in.The admissions to various programmes are mainly through CETs (Common Entrance Tests) and candidates can apply online on the official website for the CET on or before 10th April 2018. As per the official brochure of the varsity, the Common Entrance Tests for various disciples will begin from 21st April 2018 and the University will start declaring the respective results from the first week of May 2018.Candidates aspiring admission to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses in 11 schools and 116 affiliated colleges of GGSIPU can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date:: Visit the official website - http://ipu.ac.in: Under Academics tab, click on Admission – 2018: Click on Online Registration tab and Register Yourself: Login to apply online for the desired course: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference: http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main.htmlCandidates can download the official Admission Brochure for Academic Session 2018-19 from the below mentioned URL:http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main/ADMBRO2018A_190218.pdf