Indraprastha University Admissions 2018: Apply Before April 10 at ipu.ac.in, CETs Begin April 21

As per the official brochure of the varsity, the Common Entrance Tests for various disciples will begin from 21st April 2018 and the University will start declaring the respective results from the first week of May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 9, 2018, 8:50 PM IST
File photo of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.
Indraprastha University Admissions Process 2018-19 has begun on the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University – ipu.ac.in.

The admissions to various programmes are mainly through CETs (Common Entrance Tests) and candidates can apply online on the official website for the CET on or before 10th April 2018. As per the official brochure of the varsity, the Common Entrance Tests for various disciples will begin from 21st April 2018 and the University will start declaring the respective results from the first week of May 2018.

Candidates aspiring admission to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses in 11 schools and 116 affiliated colleges of GGSIPU can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date:

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://ipu.ac.in
Step 2: Under Academics tab, click on Admission – 2018
Step 3: Click on Online Registration tab and Register Yourself
Step 4: Login to apply online for the desired course
Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link: http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main.html

Candidates can download the official Admission Brochure for Academic Session 2018-19 from the below mentioned URL:

http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main/ADMBRO2018A_190218.pdf

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
