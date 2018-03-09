English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indraprastha University Admissions 2018: Apply Before April 10 at ipu.ac.in, CETs Begin April 21
As per the official brochure of the varsity, the Common Entrance Tests for various disciples will begin from 21st April 2018 and the University will start declaring the respective results from the first week of May 2018.
File photo of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.
Indraprastha University Admissions Process 2018-19 has begun on the official website of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University – ipu.ac.in.
The admissions to various programmes are mainly through CETs (Common Entrance Tests) and candidates can apply online on the official website for the CET on or before 10th April 2018. As per the official brochure of the varsity, the Common Entrance Tests for various disciples will begin from 21st April 2018 and the University will start declaring the respective results from the first week of May 2018.
Candidates aspiring admission to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses in 11 schools and 116 affiliated colleges of GGSIPU can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date:
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://ipu.ac.in
Step 2: Under Academics tab, click on Admission – 2018
Step 3: Click on Online Registration tab and Register Yourself
Step 4: Login to apply online for the desired course
Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main.html
Candidates can download the official Admission Brochure for Academic Session 2018-19 from the below mentioned URL:
http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main/ADMBRO2018A_190218.pdf
Also Watch
The admissions to various programmes are mainly through CETs (Common Entrance Tests) and candidates can apply online on the official website for the CET on or before 10th April 2018. As per the official brochure of the varsity, the Common Entrance Tests for various disciples will begin from 21st April 2018 and the University will start declaring the respective results from the first week of May 2018.
Candidates aspiring admission to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses in 11 schools and 116 affiliated colleges of GGSIPU can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date:
How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://ipu.ac.in
Step 2: Under Academics tab, click on Admission – 2018
Step 3: Click on Online Registration tab and Register Yourself
Step 4: Login to apply online for the desired course
Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main.html
Candidates can download the official Admission Brochure for Academic Session 2018-19 from the below mentioned URL:
http://ipu.ac.in/pubinfo/admission2018/adm2018main/ADMBRO2018A_190218.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni the Reason Behind Massive Pay Hike for Cricketers
- Reliance Jio Announces Interactive Sports Experience on JioTV For Nidahas Trophy Viewers
- Vijay Shankar Brushes Aside Pandya Comparisons After Match Winning Performance
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know